New Delhi: An 18-year-old Delhi University student was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a girl. Police said that 5 people including the woman’s brother and a relative have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar.

The deceased identified as Rahul Rajput, was a second-year student in Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. He also provided tuition to school students. According to the police, the victim was friends with a woman from his locality but her family was against the friendship. Also Read - 9 Criminals Held in Delhi, Including 6 Injured in 2 Shootouts | Read Here

Speaking to PTI, a senior police officer said that the victim was called to Nanda Road on some pretext, and when he reached the spot, he was physically assaulted allegedly by a group of four-five people, including the woman’s brothers. He was rushed to a hospital, however he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. Also Read - More Love For Delhi’s 'Baba Ka Dhaba': Eatery Gets Listed on Zomato, Tinder Recommends It as 'Date Venue'

“The deceased did not have any visible injury. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the doctor opined that rupturing of the spleen led to his death,” said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). Also Read - Power of Social Media: People Throng 'Baba ka Dhaba' After Heartbreaking Video of Elderly Couple Goes Viral

“Md Raj, Manwar Husaain and 3 minors arrested. We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is dispute of two families”, the DCP added.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased. Besides, police personnel have been deployed in the locality to avoid any tension between the families.