New Delhi: At least two suspected criminals were killed in a police encounter in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area on Thursday. Two police personnel were also injured during the encounter.Also Read - ISRO Launches GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission But Faces Setback Due to Performance Anomaly in Cryogenic Stage | WATCH

“Two automatic pistols, four magazines and 15 live cartridges were recovered from the two criminals killed in a police encounter in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area early morning today,” news agency ANI reported.

According to a TimesNow report, a gunbattle ensued after police laid a trap to arrest the suspects identified as Amir and Ramzan. The suspected opened fire following which the police retaliated. The suspects-Amir and Ramzan-were declared dead at the hospital.

More details to follow…