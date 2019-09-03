New Delhi: Two people died while three others were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area Monday night. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Information about the building collapse was received at 11.29 PM following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.

“Two dead bodies were recovered from the site. The locals have said that close to five people were trapped in the area, out of which three were recovered and sent to the hospital for treatment. We also conducted a canine search to find out if there are any more people trapped in the debris but could not find anything,” another official told ANI.

Further investigation is underway.