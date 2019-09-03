New Delhi: Two people were killed on Monday night after a dumper truck ran over an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians on Man Singh Road near India Gate, ANI reported. Further, 2 others were injured during the incident.

The man driving the dumper truck was arrested by the police.

Delhi: Two killed and two injured after a dumper truck ran over an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians on Man Singh Road near India Gate, last night. Driver of dumper truck arrested by the police. pic.twitter.com/tC9tPwQ6v5 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

In an earlier incident, eight members of a family, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. All the injured were rushed to the hospital while the dead bodies were sent for post mortem. “A Wagon R going from Noida to Agra lost control and rammed into a truck moving ahead of it. The car was so badly damaged that gas cutters had to be used to bring the occupants out. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where five persons were declared brought dead,” a senior police officer had said.