New Delhi: The North, East and South municipal corporations in Delhi have sealed at least 24 liquor shops till December 31 for violating municipal laws or the master plan 2021. Apart from that, 113 such establishments have also been served notices for violation of laws, PTI reported quoting civic authorities. These shops were set up under the Delhi government’s new excise policy.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Madras High Court Bans Liquor Sales For 3 hours On New Year Night In Puducherry

The Delhi government has privatised the retail sale of liquor under its new excise policy, which came into force on November 17 last year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has allocated 849 vends across the city through a tendering process and has quit the retail liquor sale. The new policy states that liquor stores will have at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility. Also Read - 'Cast 1 Crore Votes And We Will Provide Liquor For Rs 70': Andhra BJP President Promises

The BJP, which rules the three civic bodies in the city, has been opposing the new policy. The party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta has warned that if liquor shops, set up under the new excise policy, would be sealed if they do not conform to municipal laws. Also Read - Rajasthan: RTI Activist Who Exposed Illegal liquor Trade Attacked, Legs Pierced With Nails

Earlier in December 2021, Gupta in a statement said that all three municipal corporations– North, East and South– have been directed that if liquor shops under new excise policy are in non-conforming areas or are coming up in clear violation of master plan 2021, then those should be sealed with immediate effect. On January 3, he also organised a massive protest against the new excise policy and “illegal” opening of shops.

“Cumulatively 24 liquor shops, which set up in violation of norms in different areas of the city, were sealed till December 31 by the respective civic bodies. The three corporations also issued notices against 113 other such establishments,” a senior civic official told PTI on Sunday.

According to South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan, the civic body has so far (till December 31) sent notices to 22 people and sealed six shops.

In East Delhi, civic body Mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal said EDMC has, so far, sealed eight liquor shops and sent notices to 70 others. “All such shops being opened in non-conforming areas will face stern action,” he said.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said they have also been receiving complaints about illegal liquor shops being opened. “Following those complaints, we started sending notices and sealing illegally set up shops. Till now, 21 (liquor) shops have been sent notices and another 10 sealed,” he said.

(with inputs from PTI)