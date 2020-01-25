New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was found dead inside a suite at Taj Ambassador Hotel. The deceased has been identified as Karan Chandra. He was found lying dead on his bed with a purported suicide note, which had the lyrics of a song by the band Linkin Park, ‘In the end, it doesn’t even matter’.

Besides, the suicide note also has two contact numbers reportedly of the deceased’s father and sister.

“One 24-year-old man Karan Chandra found dead in a room at Taj Vivanta yesterday. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Investigation is underway,” New Delhi Zone DCP, Eish Singhal said.

The incident came to light around 3.45 PM on Friday, when when hotel staff tried to approach him regarding his check-out date.

The manager tried to contact Chandra on his mobile phone and hotel intercom but when they failed to get any response from him, they used the master key to unlock the suite. After entering the room, they sensed a foul smell and found Chandra’s body on bed.

Reports claimed that the deceased was a platinum customer and had been staying at the hotel since January 19.