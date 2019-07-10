New Delhi: Nearly 26 passengers of Air France flight AF225 bound from Delhi to Paris were asked to disembark voluntarily due to a technical problem on the aircraft on Wednesday.

Due to possible overbooking, the staff on the flight asked the passengers to offload their checked-in luggage for the plane to be able to take off. However, the air staff have not given any official statement mentioning the reason for the incident.

In a video shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, the passengers were being asked to volunteer to remove their luggage from the plane or disembark as the aircraft was unable to take off.

#WATCH Staff of Air France flight AF225 from Delhi to Paris asks 26 passengers to voluntarily disembark, as their checked-in luggage would need to be offloaded for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem.

This comes one day after the Air France-KLM, which is among the top three European airline conglomerates decided to increase flights between India and Europe. The carrier decided to increase its passenger-carrying capacity between India and Europe by more than 25 per cent, starting this winter, as profitability remained one of its biggest challenge on the route.