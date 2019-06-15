New Delhi: An imposter has been arrested from Mayur Vihar in an alleged rape case who used to pose as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narcotics Control Bureau, on social media.
Piyush Priya, 26, an MBA graduate, faked as an IPS officer and had a number of fake IDs and stamps which the police recovered from his house.
A Hyundai Grand i10 has also been recovered from his house which had ‘Bharat Sarkar’ (Government of India) imprinted on the number plate.
According to the police, the girl, who accused Piyush of rape, was contacted by him through his facebook account.
He is also accused of having an account on matrimonial site where he had mentioned ACP, Narcotics Control Bureau as his profession.