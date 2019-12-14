New Delhi: Three women on Saturday died after a fire broke out at a house in Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi.

The fire has been roused. Six people, including three children, have been rescued so far.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to mourn the loss the lives in the incident. “Every life lost is very tragic. My prayers for those who have succumbed to the fire. I have directed officials to ensure the injured get the best medical attention. The fire dept has doused the flames,” he said.

