New Delhi: After motor vehicles act came into effect on Sunday, Delhi police issued 3,900 challans to traffic rule violators.

In July, Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.

According to data shared by the traffic police, it issued 3,900 challans on Sunday.

Further, the Delhi government will first hold consultations with stakeholders, including traffic police, before issuing compounding notification with regard to implementation of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

“Since heavy penalties have been prescribed under the Act after a gap of many years, the compounding notification will be issued with serious consultation with traffic police and other stake holders,” Gahlot said in a statement.

Section 200 of MV Act authorizes the Delhi government to issue a gazette notification for compounding of certain offences, indicating as to who will be the person who can compound the offence.

A total of 63 clauses of the Act, with higher penalties for traffic violation, drunken driving, over speeding and overloading were brought into effect starting September 1, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways had stated.

As per the new guidelines, the penalty for driving without a licence has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, while for driving without qualification, the fine has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. Driving without a copy of insurance will invite a fine of Rs 2,000. In the case of drunk driving, one can be jailed up to six months with a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offender, the fine will be Rs 15,000 with two years of jail term.