New Delhi: Yet another incident of suicide took place on the tracks of Delhi Metro on Wednesday after a 40-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Adarsh Nagar Metro Station of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line.

The Azadpur Metro police received the information at 3:00 PM. The victim died on the spot and the police have not recovered any identification documents from the body, neither have they found a suicide note. An investigation is underway to identify the man.

This is the fifth suicide case on metro tracks over the past two weeks. In an attempt to curb the rising suicide cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday tweeted appealing to metro commuters to ask for help to tide over problems instead of giving up.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old woman had committed suicide at the Model Town metro station, that affected the metro services briefly. The deceased was identified as Meenakshi Garg, a resident of Paharganj in Delhi.

On Monday last week, a woman aged 40 jumped before a train at Jhandewala metro station. Another man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Noida Sector 61 metro station.