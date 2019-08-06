New Delhi: Fire in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar late-night claimed five lives and 11 got injured, said Delhi Fire Service.

Around seven cars and eight motorbikes gutted to fire but the fire has been doused now.

After the fire broke out, five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse it and around 20 people were rescued from the building.

The injured are being treated at Holy Family Hospital.

“Five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), some are in the ward and one is in Pediatric ICU,” Doctor Mala, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Holy Family Hospital.

Delhi Fire Service: 5 people dead & 11 injured in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar, late last night. pic.twitter.com/9ERr91u80i — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

More details awaited on the reason behind the fire.

In a similar incident, last month a major fire broke out in the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) office in Delhi’s Karkardooma area.