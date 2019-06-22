New Delhi: A 51-year-old blind music teacher and his 47-year-old wife were reportedly stabbed to death on Saturday evening at their residence in Mohan Garden near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. Police suspect that the murder might have taken place as a result of a monetary dispute. However preliminary reports suggested that the entry into the house was a friendly one with no motive.

Deputy Commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse reportedly said that they came to know about the murder through a phone call by the couple’s daughter at 7 PM on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Hari Valab Singh and his wife Shanti Singh, added the DCP. Singh had worked as a music teacher at a government school, said the police.

Notably, a police team from Mohan Garden police station rushed to the spot soon after they were informed about the murder. Upon investigation, Alphonse reportedly said that the couple had multiple stab injuries on their necks and stomachs. The stab injuries looked like the criminal had used a knife, he added.

A report by a leading daily quoted an officer who is not authorized to speak to the media as saying, “We are trying to collect fingerprints and CCTV footages are being checked to identify people who had last visited the couple. We are also questioning neighbours and family members in order to zero down on suspects.”

The couple who hailed from Bihar has a 22-year-old son and a 27-year-old daughter, added the DCP. They were declared as dead by the CATS ambulance staff who were at the spot. A postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death. Forensics department has deployed officials to collect evidence in the case.