New Delhi: A 59-year-old woman was shot dead in national capital’s in Patparganj by bike-borne miscreants.

The incident took place at around 6:30 AM when the victim, Usha Sahini, was sitting in a car waiting for her husband who was inside a Shani temple.

She was admitted to the the Max Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police have launched a search to nab the accused.

The incident comes days after a gang war erupted on the streets of Delhi. . Earlier this month, a 40-year-old gangster was shot dead in Narela.

The victim, Virender Mann was shot 25 times. Like Sahini, he was also travelling in his car when the incident took place.