New Delhi: A 65-year-old man reportedly killed his daughter-in-law by slitting her throat after an argument broke out over fixing a light bulb at their house in central Delhi’s Paharganj, stated the police.

The 33-year-old victim identified as Neeraj removed a light bulb that was allegedly fixed by her father-in-law Bhagatram. The incident took place on Tuesday night after the altercation between the two escalated.

Later, the woman insisted on having dinner along with her father-in-law and his wife. Police stated that Bhagatram, however, refused to have dinner with his daughter-in-law. Upon investigation, police found out that Neeraj had a kitchen knife with her when the altercation occurred. To prevent any mishap, Bhagatram tried to snatch the knife from her but instead ended up slitting her throat, said a police officer.

Soon after the incident, Bhagatram went to the police station and narrated the entire ordeal incident. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared as brought dead, added the officer. Neeraj, who is also a homemaker, reportedly had frequent fights with her in-laws over her husband who has hardly visited them in the last seven years.

The woman was staying with her in-laws and 10-year-old son in Paharganj while her husband has been living separately from her for the last seven years. The husband lives in Gurugram where he works in a private power firm. The couple fought often and had compatibility issues. The couple was also involved in a divorce battle and the woman had earlier filed a domestic violence case against her husband.

(With PTI inputs)