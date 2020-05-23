New Delhi: Delhi government’s excise department has allowed 66 private liquor shops to reopen but asked the owners to follow the odd-even rule, an official said. So, the shops will open on alternate days. The government has also restricted timing from 9 am to 6.30 pm. Also Read - Delhi Metro Resume Date: After Trains, Flights, Time For Metro to Resume Operations But Here is The Catch

Only 66 private liquor stores have so far complied with the government’s order and they have been given permission to reopen. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Strikes in Uttar Pradesh For 6 Months, Yogi Adityanath Govt Invokes For Essential Services Maintainance Act | Highlights

However, liquor shops in malls will remain closed in accordance with the government’s order. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Provide Full Refund of Cancelled Tickets For Trains Scheduled to Run From June 1

Of 863 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are run by four government corporations Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store while 389 are owned by private individuals.

Of these 389, about 150 are located in shopping malls and not allowed to open till May 31 when the fourth phase of lockdown ends.

(With PTI Inputs)