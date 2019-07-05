New Delhi: A seven or eight-month-old foetus was recovered by locals from a dustbin in western Delhi’s Dwarka on Thursday.

However, the police and other law enforcement agencies are yet to confirm the exact age of the foetus. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Delhi: A 7-8 month old fetus found by locals in a dustbin in Dwarka toady. Investigation is underway. — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

In a similar incident in March this year, a female foetus was found dumped in Dwarka’s Sector 12. After an investigation into the matter, it was found that the foetus had been extracted from a 38-year-old woman who was a resident of Arunachal Pradesh.

The police had said that the foetus was then handed over to the relatives of the woman.

Meanwhile, in June, a hospital in Pune was booked for allegedly dumping a 16-week-old foetus in a garbage van for disposal. The officials had claimed that the woman had given birth to a still-born.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.