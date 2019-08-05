New Delhi: A 76-year-old man committed suicide by jumping before a train at Welcome Metro station here on Monday. (Also read: Negligence Case Against Kolkata Metro as Man Dies After Getting Stuck in Moving Train)

His relatives told the police that the senior citizen was undergoing treatment for depression for the past few months. ANI reported that he had left a suicide note in his drawing-room which was taken into possession.

In June, a man had committed suicide at Civil Lines Metro Station in a similar fashion. The 23-year-old, who was undergoing treatment for depression for the past two years, jumped in front of a moving train.

Police said the victim’s body was severed into two. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed the incident that took place around 2 PM at the station that falls on the Yellow Line. The Metro service was delayed for 15-20 minutes following the incident.

“The train bound for Huda City Centre station was approaching a platform at the Civil Lines station when the man jumped in front of it and was run over by it. We informed the police immediately,” a senior DMRC official had said.

The victim was a resident of Jagatpur in Delhi, he said. His father said he was undergoing treatment for depression for the past two years at a hospital, an official said.

In a similar incident, a man in his 60s allegedly committed suicide on April 13 by jumping in front of a moving Metro. The incident took place at the Tilak Nagar station on the Blue Line of the DMRC.

