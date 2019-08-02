New Delhi: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra has been disqualified from the Legislative Assembly of Delhi under the anti-defection law, stated news agency ANI on Friday.

Mishra was an MLA from Delhi’s Karawal Nagar. Sources stated that an order to disqualify the Karawal Nagar MLA was issued by the speaker. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had disqualified Mishra under the 10th Schedule to the Constitution, which is commonly referred to as the ‘Anti-Defection Law’.

The disqualification was effective from January 1, stated an Assembly order. “Consequently the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency seat has fallen vacant,” read the order.

Kapil Mishra, MLA from Delhi's Karawal Nagar disqualified from Legislative Assembly of Delhi on the grounds of defection. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/M39h4flRAz — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kapil Mishra had filed a petition in the Delhi assembly seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the House.

He noted that the petition was filed based on the anti-party activities of AAP chief Kejriwal. Mishra said, “I have petitioned that Kejriwal has campaigned for (TMC supremo) Mamta Banerjee, (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu among others, so Kejriwal’s membership (as an MLA) be cancelled.”

However, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the move has no meaning as a petition in the Delhi assembly can be filed by leader of the legislative party which is Kejriwal himself. “Or the petition can be filed with permission from the leader of the legislative party which is again Kejriwal,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj.