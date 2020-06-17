New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Delhi Atishi, as well as Akshay Marathe, tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection on Wednesday morning. Both of them are currently under watch in home quarantine. Also Read - Hockley's Job Similar to Rookie Offspiner Facing Kohli: Speed on New Cricket Australia CEO

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was tested again for the viral disease after being brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) late night. He tested negative, and will be tested again tomorrow. Also Read - Unlock Karnataka: As Cases Suddenly go up, Here Are District-Wise Details of COVID-19 Cases

“He still has a fever. The minister tested negative for COVID-19 today. We are going to repeat the test tomorrow after 24 hours of the first test,” a senior official told PTI. Also Read - What is Dexamethasone? What Role Does it Play in Saving COVID-19 Patients