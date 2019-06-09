New Delhi: Two armed bike-borne assailants fired three shots targetting a reporting team from the news channel ABP while travelling on Barapullah Road in New Delhi. The incident took place at around 1:30 AM on late Saturday night. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

The ABP team comprised reporter Siddharth Purohit, cameraman Arvind Kumar and driver Chander Sen. They were heading towards Prasad Nagar police station when the incident took place.

Siddharth Purohit reportedly said, “A man on a black pulsar approached the vehicle when we were near the Pragati Maidan cut. When we noticed a firearm in the biker’s hand and tried speeding, the biker then fired 3 shots at the vehicle.” He added that while the first bullet hit the gate and the second hit the driver side window, the third shot missed.

According to the victims, the response of the police was lax. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police tweeted on Sunday, “Three policemen on picket duty suspended for lack of prompt response. Investigation transferred to Crime Branch. Senior officers closely supervising the case.”

In the @abpnewshindi incident on Barapulla, case has been registered immediately and several teams constituted to work on it. 3 policemen on picket duty suspended for lack of prompt response. Investigation transferred to Crime Branch. Senior officers closely supervising the case. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 9, 2019

“We first called the police at around 01:30 am, but the first PCR arrived at 03:00 am,” said another victim named Arvind Kumar.

Taking the statement of the victims into consideration, the Delhi police filed an FIR under the respective sections of the Indian Penal Code, i.e., IPC 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and Arms Act.

“A special team from South and South-East Delhi has been formed. We are trying to track the probable entry and exit route of the bike and the victim’s vehicle has been sent for forensic test,” said Additional DCP Parvinder, South Delhi.

(With agency inputs)