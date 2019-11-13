New Delhi: Students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Wednesday conducted a protest outside the University Grants Commission against the fee hike, stated news agency ANI.

In a press statement, the ABVP had earlier warned about the signature campaign scheduled for November 13. The right-wing all India student organisation affiliated to BJP’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had said that it will submit the signatures of JNU students protesting against fee hike and new hostel manual. Determined to roll back the fee hike move by the university administration, the ABVP was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “If UGC does not agree on our demands, we will sit on an indefinite strike.”

Delhi: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) holds protest outside University Grants Commission (UGC) against fee hike. pic.twitter.com/YgF7fjoocu — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

Meanwhile, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University have been protesting against the fee hike and the new hostel manual since October 28. Notably, the protest is against the provisions of the new hostel manual on dress code and curfew timings, stated a report.

A clash erupted between the JNU students and the police on Monday following the students’ protest.