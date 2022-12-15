Delhi Acid Attack: Accused Bought Acid From Flipkart; DCW Issues Notice to E-Commerce Giant

दिल्ली में 17 वर्षीय छात्रा पर एसिड अटैक

Delhi Acid Attack Case: A day after a 17-year-old schoolgirl was attacked with acid in Delhi’s Dwarka, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to two e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon for selling acid. “DCW has learnt that accused bought acid through ‘Flipkart’ & that acid is easily available on ‘Amazon’ & ‘Flipkart’ which is illegal,” the letter read as DCW sought details on the same.

Earlier on Wednesday at around 9 AM, a boy threw acid on the 17-year-old schoolgirl while she was on her way to school. CCTV footage accessed by India.com showed the girl walking on a road when two bike-borne assailants threw acid at her face.

Police said that the accused probably threw nitric acid on the victim. The accused have been as Sachin Arora (20) and his two associates Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22).

DCW NOTICE TO FLIPKART, AMAZON

WHO PLANNED THE ATTACK?

The attack was planned by Sachin Arora. Reports claimed that he had a fallout with the girl in September. He was helped by Harshit Aggarwal, 19, and Virender Singh, 22. All the three accused have been taken into custody.

“The acid was bought online and payment was made by Arora through e-wallet. The girl had been a friend of Arora for a long time but they had a breakup two-three months ago and she stopped talking to him. To take revenge, he planned the attack,” Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone-II said while addressing a presser.

A case has been registered under sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Mohan Garden police station, the DCP said.

DELHI ACID ATTACK VICTIM CONDITION

The girl has sustained eight per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital’s burn ICU.

A doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said, “The girl has suffered eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She has been admitted to the burn ICU and is stable.”