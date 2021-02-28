New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a chain snatcher in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar while she was trying to resist the robbery. The woman was coming home from a market and was carrying her 2-year-old child when the incident occurred. The incident happened on Saturday night around 9.30 p.m. and was caught in the CCTV camera installed on the road. Also Read - 17-Year-old Beaten, Stabbed For Protesting Lewd Remarks on Sister in Delhi's Kalkaji

The woman, identified as Simran Kaur, died at a hospital. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made till now. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Also Read - 1 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar

“We appeal to the police to catch the culprits soon. My sister had gone to the market when the incident happened,” the woman’s brother said. Also Read - Delhi Govt Warns Clubs, Hotels Against Liquor Bottles Without 2D Bar-Code | What Does it Mean

It was then a snatcher suddenly tried to snatch a chain she was wearing, but Simran resisted and caught hold of the snatcher. When the snatcher fell down, he stabbed the woman with a knife. The snatcher, who was on foot ran away, on a Scooty which his accomplice was driving at some distance. Simran was rushed to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

VIEWERS ARE ADVISED TO WATCH THE VIDEO AT THEIR OWN DISCRETION.

“We are analysing the CCTV footage and have formed several teams to identify and arrest the accused. A case has been registered,” said a senior police officer.

The number of snatching cases in 2020 saw a surge and went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such cases were registered last year as against 6,266 in 2019. According to Delhi Police, there was a marginal rise of 0.35 per cent in the number of robbery cases. A total of 1,963 cases were registered in 2020 as compared to 1,956 in 2019.

(With agency inputs)