New Delhi: After the Adarsh Nagar chain-snatching incident rocked the national capital, the Delhi Police is now considering introducing separate sections for snatching under the ambit of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A proposal regarding the same may soon be sent to the Delhi government, The Print reported. Also Read - Delhi Woman Carrying Baby Stabbed to Death While Resisting Snatching, Video Caught on CCTV

The matter is currently under consideration at the “highest level” and plans are on to make snatching an offence under separate sections of the IPC with enhanced punishment, the report further said.

In 2017, Delhi Police had sent a similar proposal but the government is known to have turned it down feeling a separate section was not needed for snatching.

Adarsh Nagar Snatching Incident

In a gruesome incident, a 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a chain snatcher in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar while she was trying to resist the robbery. The woman was coming home from a market and was carrying her 2-year-old child when the incident occurred. The incident happened on February 27 around 9.30 p.m. and was caught in the CCTV camera installed on the road. The woman, identified as Simran Kaur, died at a hospital. An FIR was registered. An investigation into the matter was launched.

Snatching Incidents in Delhi

The number of snatching cases in 2020 saw a surge and went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such cases were registered last year as against 6,266 in 2019. According to Delhi Police, there was a marginal rise of 0.35 per cent in the number of robbery cases. A total of 1,963 cases were registered in 2020 as compared to 1,956 in 2019.