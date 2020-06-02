New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 20,000-mark, 25 new containment zones were formed in the national capital in the last 48 hours, taking the total number to 144. South-West and North districts has the highest number of containment zones — 29 and 25 respectively. Also Read - LaLiga to Pay Tribute to Heroes of COVID-19 During Every Match

The South East district has 17 containment zones while the South district has 11 zones. The New Delhi district has nine zones, and the North-West district has 14 containment zones. The Central district has seven zones and the North East district has four zones while Shahdara district has eight zones.

North-East and East districts have the least zones. While the North-East district has 4 containment zones, East district has 5.

List of zones de-contained.