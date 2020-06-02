New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 20,000-mark, 25 new containment zones were formed in the national capital in the last 48 hours, taking the total number to 144. South-West and North districts has the highest number of containment zones — 29 and 25 respectively. Also Read - LaLiga to Pay Tribute to Heroes of COVID-19 During Every Match
The South East district has 17 containment zones while the South district has 11 zones. The New Delhi district has nine zones, and the North-West district has 14 containment zones. The Central district has seven zones and the North East district has four zones while Shahdara district has eight zones.
North-East and East districts have the least zones. While the North-East district has 4 containment zones, East district has 5.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 20,000-mark on Monday with 990 new cases reported in a day while the death tally has reached 523 with 50 new deaths reported. Out of the total cases, 11,565 were active.
Earlier on Thursday, for the first time since the outbreak of the infection, the cases reported in a day crossed 1,000-mark with 1,024 cases. On Friday, it was the second time that positive cases saw such a massive jump with 1,106 cases reported in a day. On Saturday, 1,163 cases were reported in a day and 1,295 cases on Sunday.