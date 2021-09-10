Jaipur: The bullet train running between Delhi and Ahmedabad will pass through several parts of Rajasthan and extensively through the city of Udaipur, at a speed of 350 km per hour to make the journey only three hours, officials said on Thursday. The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) Ltd officials gave a presentation on the ambitious project to Udaipur District Collector Chetan Deora and discussed it in detail.Also Read - China Launches First Bullet Train in Tibet, Close to Indian Border

Officials informed that 75 per cent of the total 875 km long track of this project i.e. 657 km track, will come up in Rajasthan. Also Read - Delhi Likely to Get 2 Stations Under 3 Proposed Bullet Train Projects, Noida Also to Get 2

This trek will pass through seven of the state’ districts – Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur and Dungarpur. Udaipur district will have total 127 km of the track. Also Read - Railway Budget 2021: Will Centre Focus on New Bullet Trains in Coming Years? Details Here

The proposed stations in Rajasthan shall be constructed at Behror, Shahjahanpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Vijaynagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Dungarpur.

Officials under the leadership of NHSRC Ltd Executive Director Anup Agarwal and Survey Manager Rajiv Dutt furnished detailed information on points related to preparation of DPR of the Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed train.

RITES DGM P.K. Rao informed that a total of 9 stations are proposed to be built under this 127 km track in Udaipur.

Corporation officials said that due to technical reasons related to safety in train operation, the entire track will be made differently, and will be elevated on pillars, while eight tunnels of less than one kilometre distance will also be built in Udaipur district, which will be on the ground. In this sense, the issue of land acquisition will be minimised. Similarly, this track will also pass over five rivers.

Officials said that to give concrete shape to this project, a survey of the entire track will be done by helicopter and on the basis of this survey, a detailed project report will be prepared. After approval of the DPR, the project will be implemented on the ground.

(With inputs from IANS)