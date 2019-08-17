New Delhi: The fire at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which broke out on the first and second floor, has been put off completely as per Delhi Fire Services and AIIMS Fire Division.

Delhi Fire Service Director, Vipin Kental informed that the fire is completely under control.

“Cooling operation is underway, they’ll continue for some more time, the staff will be here to monitor that. No casualty has been reported,” said Kental.

Earlier, the fire was brought under control but the flames reached to the fifth floor of the building which caused severe damage to the structure.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to everyone through Twitter to maintain calm and allow the fire services personnel to do their work.

Here’s all you need to know about the fire incident at AIIMS