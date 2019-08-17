New Delhi: The fire at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which broke out on the first and second floor, has been put off completely as per Delhi Fire Services and AIIMS Fire Division.
Delhi Fire Service Director, Vipin Kental informed that the fire is completely under control.
“Cooling operation is underway, they’ll continue for some more time, the staff will be here to monitor that. No casualty has been reported,” said Kental.
Earlier, the fire was brought under control but the flames reached to the fifth floor of the building which caused severe damage to the structure.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to everyone through Twitter to maintain calm and allow the fire services personnel to do their work.
Here’s all you need to know about the fire incident at AIIMS
- The fire broke out around 5 pm due to a short circuit near the emergency ward quickly and spread to the first and second floor.
- The patients admitted in adjoining AB Wing were shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily.
- The flames then reached the fifth floor of the building causing severe damage to the structure.
- All the patients were by then evacuated to safety in a timely manner.
- The Microbiology department’s virology unit on the second floor of the teaching block is completely gutted.
- Some patients, after evacuating them, were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.
- As many as 75 NDRF teams were at the spot along with fire tenders.
- As per Delhi Fire Services and AIIMS Fire Division, the fire has been put off completely with no casualty reported.
- It’s expected that patients, temporarily transferred from AB Wing, will be shifted back by Sunday.
- Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan discussed the need to conduct special fire audit.
- AIIMS, Delhi regularly does this exercise, however, a more comprehensive special audit will be conducted.