Delhi AIIMS sacks guard, files FIR for inappropriate conduct with woman patient

AIIMS (Delhi) has terminated a security guard and filed a police complaint following a report of inappropriate behaviour toward a female patient.

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Delhi AIIMS sacks guard, files FIR for inappropriate conduct with woman patient | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has taken stringent action against one of its security guards and terminated his services after a report of inappropriate behavior toward a female patient. The hospital administration has also filed a police complaint against the security guard, news agency ANI reported, citing a press release issued by the institution.

The institute identified the guard as Dhananjay Singh and stated that it has also taken punitive action against the private security firm responsible for his employment.

“AIIMS New Delhi has taken strict action against security guard Mr Dhananjay Singh following a complaint of inappropriate behaviour with a woman patient. The guard has been terminated from service, a penalty has been levied on the security agency, and a police complaint has been lodged for further legal action,” the press release stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to patient safety and dignity, the premier medical institution emphasised its strict stance against any form of harassment.

“AIIMS New Delhi reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and misbehaviour against women and remains committed to ensuring a safe and dignified environment for all patients and attendants,” the statement added.

AIIMS (Delhi) administration has also thinking about taking further legal proceedings to ensure accountability in the matter.

AIIMS Doctors Changed 209 Kg Patient’s Life

Doctors at AIIMS (Delhi) have given a new lease of life to a 32-year-old patient who is suffering from severe obesity and sleep apnea. Vivek’s weight is 209 kg was having frequent breathing interruptions and due to this condition, he was breathing with the help of a CPAP machine every night.

Doctors first performed a tracheostomy (surgically inserting a breathing tube through a hole in his throat), after a bariatric surgery to reduce his weight. In 14 days, Vivek’s weight has dropped by approx. 49 kg to 160 kg.

The breathing problem that Vivek was facing has also been resolved and was discharged from AIIMS.

According to Dr Manjunath, the case involved a 32-year-old man weighing 209 kg and having a BMI of 74 kg/m². The patient was also suffering from high blood pressure, pre-diabetes, cholesterol problems, acid reflux, depression, knee pain and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

His breathing repeatedly stopped during sleep, causing oxygen levels to drop to dangerous levels.

Doctors first performed intubation and then an emergency tracheostomy. The patient’s abdomen was huge and its impossible for him to lay on a standard operating table. Therefore, doctors performed tracheostomy on his bed. He remained on CPAP support via tracheostomy for 32 days.

(with ANI inputs)