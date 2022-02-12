New Delhi: In an endeavor to improve patient care, the Department of Radio-diagnosis and Interventional Radiology of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is starting same day Ultrasound facility on a trial basis for needy patients coming to the hospital’s outpatient department (OPD). According to an official statement issued by AIIMS, under the service, films and reports of OPD patients will be issued on the same day.Also Read - Delhi Govt Proposes To Ease Norms For Women Bus Drivers: Minimum Height Criteria, Job Experience | Details Here

As a part of our endeavour to improve patient care, Department of Radio-diagnosis and lnterventional Radiology is starting same day Ultrasound facility on trial basis for needy OPD patients. Films and reports will be issued on the same day: AIIMS Delhi pic.twitter.com/CfdbTH5IvZ — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

As per a letter issued by Dr Deep Nayaran Srivastava, head, Department of Radio-diagnosis and Interventional Radiology, 35 slots have been designated for same day Ultrasound in the new "RAK OPD basement" to cater to patients with appropriate clinical conditions.

Who can avail the new facility?

Patient requiring ultrasound examination urgently for deciding cynical management

Patient is a sensor citizen, physically handicapped or very sick

How can Patients avail the new facility?

As per the letter, the requisition form must be signed by a faculty member confirming the urgency of the clinical indication for same day ultrasound.

Phone number should be mentioned where the radiologist can contact the requisitioning faculty for discussion, if required.

The requisition form must be presented at the appointment counter before 1:00 pm at the latest for same day ultrasound.

Same day Ultrasound facility will not be available for following types of scans