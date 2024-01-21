Top Recommended Stories

Delhi AIIMS Withdraws Order To Close OPD For Half Day On Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony After Criticism

Delhi AIIMS has withdrew its order to close its OPD on January forehalf day due to the Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration ceremony after heavy criticism.

Updated: January 21, 2024 12:19 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has withdrawn in order to close its Outpatient Department (OPD) services on January 22 for a half day. It has cancelled its earlier decision to shut down its OPD until 2:30 PM.

(More details awaited.)

