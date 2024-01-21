Delhi AIIMS Withdraws Order To Close OPD For Half Day On Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony After Criticism

Delhi AIIMS has withdrew its order to close its OPD on January forehalf day due to the Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration ceremony after heavy criticism.

Delhi AIIMS has withdrew its order to close its OPD on January

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has withdrawn in order to close its Outpatient Department (OPD) services on January 22 for a half day. It has cancelled its earlier decision to shut down its OPD until 2:30 PM.

Trending Now

(More details awaited.)

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.