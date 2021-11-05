New Delhi: A day after the Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Delhi-NCR worsened and plunged into the ‘very poor’ category with the air quality index (AQI) touching 386. Meanwhile, in Janpath area of the capital city, the air quality deteriorated to the ‘hazardous’ category and the concentration of Pollution Meter (PM) 2.5 stood at 655.07.Also Read - Health Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Lungs Healthy Post Diwali, Watch Video

Besides, several areas in the national capital such as— PUSA, Delhi University, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) and IIT-Delhi recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 376, 396, 379, 398, 387 and 395 respectively.

Notably, the AQI between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor. At 301-400, its considered very poor and 401-500 falls in the severe category. The above 500 is severe as well as the emergency category.

Experts said the air quality turned severe owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions — calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height — and a poisonous cocktail of emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources.

Despite the Delhi government’s ban, people, like every year, were seen bursting crackers in the national capital and adjoining areas. On October 27, the Delhi government had launched the ‘Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao’ campaign to create awareness against the bursting of crackers. Under the campaign, action can be taken under relevant IPC provisions and the Explosives Act against anyone found burning crackers.

According to the government, more than 13,000 kg of illegal firecrackers have been seized and 33 people arrested so far under the anti-cracker campaign.