Delhi air pollution: AQI crosses 300 again, no rain in sight; Will cloud seeding bring relief?

With no immediate rainfall expected and pollution levels remaining high, Delhi residents may have to wait longer for cleaner air. For now, following health precautions and pollution-control measures remains important.

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Delhi air pollution: AQI crosses 300 again, no rain in sight; Will cloud seeding bring relief? (PTI image)

Delhi continues to struggle with rising air pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has once again crossed the 300 mark in several parts of the national capital. The worsening air quality has become a major concern for residents, with many people complaining of breathing difficulties and other health problems. Despite several steps taken by the government to control pollution, there has been little relief. The situation has remained worrying since Diwali, when people across the city burst firecrackers despite restrictions. Smoke from firecrackers, along with other sources of pollution, has added to the problem.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi’s AQI stood at 313 at 1 am on November 12, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Several monitoring stations also recorded high pollution levels.

The situation was particularly concerning in areas such as Burari, where the AQI reached 375, while R K Puram recorded 388 and Jahangirpuri reported 334. At IIT Delhi, the AQI even touched 405, falling in the ‘severe’ category, according to the air quality monitoring system of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

GRAP Stage III restrictions remain in force

The CAQM has already implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR from November 6. Under these restrictions, construction and demolition activities that generate dust have been stopped. Authorities have also been asked to increase water sprinkling on roads and take steps to control dust.

The advisory also asks people to use public transport and electric vehicles wherever possible. Schools up to Class 5 have been directed to follow a hybrid learning system, while offices have been advised to allow employees to work from home as directed by the authorities.

No rainfall expected in Delhi anytime soon

One of the biggest hopes for people struggling with pollution is rainfall. Rain can help bring down dust and some pollutants from the air, offering temporary relief.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out the possibility of rain in Delhi for now. IMD chief Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the city may witness partly cloudy skies on November 12 and 13, but rainfall is unlikely.

He also warned that the approaching Western Disturbance may bring moisture and clouds but may not produce enough rain to improve air quality. In some situations, clouds without rainfall can even make pollution worse.

Can artificial rain help Delhi fight pollution?

Amid the worsening situation, the Delhi government and researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, are exploring cloud seeding as a possible way to bring artificial rain.

Cloud seeding is a process in which certain substances, such as silver iodide, are released into suitable clouds to encourage rainfall. The idea is to bring down dust and some pollutants with rainwater.

According to reports, two cloud-seeding trial runs were conducted near Delhi airport in October to study weather conditions and understand how the process could work. The government has been considering further operations after Diwali and Chhath to tackle pollution.

However, there is a major challenge. Dr Mohapatra has warned that the clouds expected over Delhi may not be suitable for a successful cloud-seeding operation.

He explained that the city may see medium and high-level clouds, but these are not the convective clouds generally needed for effective cloud seeding. As a result, even if the operation is carried out, it may produce only a small amount of rainfall.

The success of cloud seeding depends on several factors, including the type of clouds, moisture levels and weather conditions. Therefore, artificial rain may not provide the quick relief that Delhi residents are hoping for.