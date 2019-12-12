New Delhi: The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) informed that the air quality index measured in the national capital on Thursday morning falls under the ‘severe’ category, stated news agency ANI. This sudden plunge in the air quality levels was evident as the AQI remained in the ‘very poor’ category during the last seven days, stated a report.

The air quality index (AQI) recorded in Delhi at 8 AM on December 12 was 407. Note that an AQI ranging from 0 to 50 fall under ‘good’ category, while between 51 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, 401 to 500 ‘severe’ and an AQI which is more than 500 comes under ‘severe plus’ category.

Here are the AQI of various places in the national capital recorded at 8 in the morning on Thursday:

Dhirpur – 352

Mathura Road – 424

Chandni Chowk – 448

Airport Terminal 3 – 305

Delhi University – 367

In view of the deteriorating air quality, SAFAR has advised people to take breaks often and do less intense activities. It has also advised ‘sensitive groups’ to refrain from exerting too much. For instance, asthma patients have been asked to keep medicines handy as a precaution in case they experience breathing trouble or other symptoms such as coughing. An advisory issued by SAFAR was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue.”