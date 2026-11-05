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Delhi Air Pollution: Crisis deepens in national capital as AQI crosses 700 ahead of Diwali, construction and demolition activities banned

Private schools in Delhi are planning to postpone outdoor activities after Diwali, install air purifiers and place snake plants in classrooms, besides advising students to wear masks, as pollution levels in the national capital continue to rise.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: November 5, 2026, 9:13 AM IST
Delhi Air Pollution: Crisis deepens in national capital as AQI crosses 700 ahead of Diwali, construction and demolition activities banned
Delhi Air Pollution

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the Air Quality Index in several areas of the national capital has touched hazardous and record-breaking levels, posing a serious threat to public health and daily life. On Thursday, the temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celcius. Additionally, construction and demolition activities across Delhi-NCR have been banned from November 5 to November 20.

Construction Activities Banned Until November 20

With an aim to curb the growing air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the construction and demolition activities have been prohibited from November 5 to November 20. The restriction is likely to affect ongoing infrastructure and development projects across the national capital.

Read more: Delhi chokes as AQI enters severe zone, Jahangirpuri, Alipur among worst-hit areas

Construction work related to hospitals has been exempted from the ban. The restrictions do not apply to all development activities but are specifically aimed at construction work that generates dust and contributes to air pollution.

However, certain projects, including those related to the Metro, railways, airports, interstate bus terminals, water supply, sanitation and other projects of national importance, have also been granted exemptions under specified conditions.

Dangerous AQI Levels in Major Areas of Delhi

Location AQI
Sonia Vihar 662
Vivek Vihar 660
Anand Vihar 637
Puth Khurd 629
Tourism Vihar 553
New Delhi (City) 552
Ravindra Nagar 533
Jhandewalan 521
Khera Dabar 516
R.K. Puram 489
Navjeevan Vihar 487

Ghaziabad Situation Alarming, AQI Crosses 700

Following Delhi, air quality in the NCR cities of Ghaziabad and Noida has now deteriorated to extremely hazardous levels. Ghaziabad’s overall AQI has been recorded at 704.

Location AQI
Raj Nagar Extension 713
Sanjay Nagar 711
Nasbandi Colony 698
Mohan Nagar 693
Indrapuri Loni Dehat 682
Surya Nagar 676
Sahibabad 668
Nyay Khand 1 631
Indirapuram 625
Sector 62A 624

Air Quality in Noida and Greater Noida

Air quality in Noida and Greater Noida has also reached the ‘Severe’ category, with Noida recording an overall AQI of 636.

Location AQI
Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida) 675
Sector 128 (Noida) 641
Knowledge Park II (Greater Noida) 624
Sector 78 and Omicron 1A (Greater Noida) 616
Sector 100 (Noida) 583
Sector 52 (Noida) 569
Sector 29 and Sector 36 (Noida) 568
Sector 94 (Noida) 557

Over 300 pollution-related challans in Rohini in a day

The MCD issued 303 challans for pollution-related violations in its North West zone on Wednesday, the highest among its 12 zones, even as open waste burning, construction without adequate dust-control measures and road dust continue to be reported across the capital amid worsening air quality.

The figure was part of the MCD’s daily action-taken report, which recorded enforcement activity by joint teams deployed across the city to check violations of pollution-control norms.

The North West zone (Rohini) had issued 160 challans during daytime patrolling on November 2 and 199 on November 3, before the number rose to 303 on Wednesday. The zone also had 91 of its 94 nominated personnel present during the day shift on November 4.

Other zones also reported enforcement action. Central North issued 221 daytime challans on Wednesday, while West zone reported 210 and South East 147. South zone issued 155 challans and South West 105.

The figures come against the backdrop of continued violations in several parts of Delhi, where construction and demolition work is being carried out without adequate green covers, debris is being dumped in the open, and garbage is being burnt. Despite joint enforcement teams being deployed for day and night patrolling, pollution-control restrictions have had limited visible impact in several localities.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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