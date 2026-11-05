New Delhi: In a concerning development, the Air Quality Index in several areas of the national capital has touched hazardous and record-breaking levels, posing a serious threat to public health and daily life. On Thursday, the temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celcius. Additionally, construction and demolition activities across Delhi-NCR have been banned from November 5 to November 20.
With an aim to curb the growing air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the construction and demolition activities have been prohibited from November 5 to November 20. The restriction is likely to affect ongoing infrastructure and development projects across the national capital.
Construction work related to hospitals has been exempted from the ban. The restrictions do not apply to all development activities but are specifically aimed at construction work that generates dust and contributes to air pollution.
However, certain projects, including those related to the Metro, railways, airports, interstate bus terminals, water supply, sanitation and other projects of national importance, have also been granted exemptions under specified conditions.
|Location
|AQI
|Sonia Vihar
|662
|Vivek Vihar
|660
|Anand Vihar
|637
|Puth Khurd
|629
|Tourism Vihar
|553
|New Delhi (City)
|552
|Ravindra Nagar
|533
|Jhandewalan
|521
|Khera Dabar
|516
|R.K. Puram
|489
|Navjeevan Vihar
|487
Following Delhi, air quality in the NCR cities of Ghaziabad and Noida has now deteriorated to extremely hazardous levels. Ghaziabad’s overall AQI has been recorded at 704.
|Location
|AQI
|Raj Nagar Extension
|713
|Sanjay Nagar
|711
|Nasbandi Colony
|698
|Mohan Nagar
|693
|Indrapuri Loni Dehat
|682
|Surya Nagar
|676
|Sahibabad
|668
|Nyay Khand 1
|631
|Indirapuram
|625
|Sector 62A
|624
Air quality in Noida and Greater Noida has also reached the ‘Severe’ category, with Noida recording an overall AQI of 636.
|Location
|AQI
|Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida)
|675
|Sector 128 (Noida)
|641
|Knowledge Park II (Greater Noida)
|624
|Sector 78 and Omicron 1A (Greater Noida)
|616
|Sector 100 (Noida)
|583
|Sector 52 (Noida)
|569
|Sector 29 and Sector 36 (Noida)
|568
|Sector 94 (Noida)
|557
The MCD issued 303 challans for pollution-related violations in its North West zone on Wednesday, the highest among its 12 zones, even as open waste burning, construction without adequate dust-control measures and road dust continue to be reported across the capital amid worsening air quality.
The figure was part of the MCD’s daily action-taken report, which recorded enforcement activity by joint teams deployed across the city to check violations of pollution-control norms.
The North West zone (Rohini) had issued 160 challans during daytime patrolling on November 2 and 199 on November 3, before the number rose to 303 on Wednesday. The zone also had 91 of its 94 nominated personnel present during the day shift on November 4.
Other zones also reported enforcement action. Central North issued 221 daytime challans on Wednesday, while West zone reported 210 and South East 147. South zone issued 155 challans and South West 105.
The figures come against the backdrop of continued violations in several parts of Delhi, where construction and demolition work is being carried out without adequate green covers, debris is being dumped in the open, and garbage is being burnt. Despite joint enforcement teams being deployed for day and night patrolling, pollution-control restrictions have had limited visible impact in several localities.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.