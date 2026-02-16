Home

Delhi breathes cleaner air! National Capital out of the World’s 10 Most Polluted Cities list, Kolkata ranks at…, Mumbai at…

According to the Swiss air quality monitoring company IQAir report published on February 15, Delhi now ranks 12th on the list, followed by Kolkata at 13th position.

New Delhi: In a major relief for residents of Delhi-NCR, the national capital has, for the first time this season, moved out of the list of the world’s ten most polluted cities. According to the Swiss air quality monitoring company IQAir report published on February 15, Delhi now ranks 12th on the list, followed by Kolkata at 13th position. The company prepares its rankings based on the US AQI system. Under the US AQI, pollution levels are divided into six categories.

Here are some of the key details:

Delhi has been placed at the 12th position in the rankings.

The city recorded an AQI of 143.

This figure is based on pollution levels recorded between 4 pm and 5 pm on February 15.

Kuwait City ranked first on the list with an AQI of 509, followed by Tel Aviv-Yafo in second place and Jerusalem in third.

The pollution levels in the national capital have improved in recent days

According to the air bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s AQI stood at 216 on Saturday. As per the forecast, pollution levels are expected to remain in the ‘poor’ category on February 16 and 17, and may rise to the ‘very poor’ category on February 18.

