Home

News

Finding solutions would be second stage: Supreme Court makes big statement on pollution in Delhi NCR

‘Finding solutions would be second stage’: Supreme Court makes big statement on pollution in Delhi NCR

The Supreme Court of India has said that finding the reasons behind the pollution in the national capital should be given first priority rather than working on the solutions.

The air quality has reached the 'severe' level.

Delhi pollution update: In a significant development amid the rising air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court of the country has made a big statement. In its recent hearing matter related to the worsening air quality of the national capital, the Supreme Court has said that identifying the exact reasons behind Delhi’s air pollution must precede any discussion on solutions. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Supreme Court has said on tackling pollution levels in the national capital.

What Supreme Court said on pollution in Delhi NCR?

In a strong push towards controlling the air pollution issue in the national capital, Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant asked whether expert bodies had been able to find and identify the causes of pollution in the national capital.

“As an expert body, have you been able to find the causes is the first question. Finding solutions would be a second stage”, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant said emphasing the importance of finding the reasons behind pollution crisis.

“It’s easy to say buses and trucks cause pollution. If buses are stopped, how will the common man travel?” the court asked while speaking on the investigation into reasons behind rising pollution in the national capital

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What is the current problem Delhi NCR is facing?

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 286 on Tuesday, worsening slightly from 244 recorded on Monday. Despite the deterioration, the Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast a temporary improvement to the ‘moderate’ category later, a report by IANS news agency said.

However, air quality is expected to slip back to ‘poor’ on January 7 and 8 and remain in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ range over the following six days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.