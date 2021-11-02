New Delhi: A senior Scientist at IMD on Tuesday said that Delhi’s Air Quality Index(AQI) is likely to be around 300, in poor – very poor category for the next few days accompanied by a minimum temperature of 14° C to 15°C, as reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - Delhiites Wake Up to 'Very Poor' Category Air Quality Level After Witnessing 'Cleanest October' Since 2015

RK Jenamani, IMD Scientist said that Delhi's air quality index has been better comparatively. No Smog has been developed due to many factors, added Jenamani, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier on Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Monday morning, real-time data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed. At 7 PM, the overall AQI was recorded at 306.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicted that PM2.5 and PM10 levels in the capital may get pushed to 250 micrograms per cubic meter and 398 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively, on Diwali night. The acceptable limits for PM2.5 and PM10 concentration is 60 micrograms per cubic meter and 100 micrograms per cubic meter.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate on November 5 and 6 significantly and may reach the upper end of the very poor category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant,” it said. The air quality in the national capital remained poor for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)