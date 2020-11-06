New Delhi: With the raging farm fires and a fall in the wind speed and temperatures, the air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate on Friday morning. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Air Quality Index was reported at 422 in Anand Vihar, 407 in RK Puram, 421 in Dwarka & Sector 8 and 430 in Bawana, all in ‘Severe category’. Also Read - Firecrackers Banned In Delhi Till Nov 30; Traders to Approach L-G Seeking Help

Due to dip in air quality in Delhi-NCR, people have been complaining of itchy throat and watery eyes. Also Read - Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Shop on GB Road, 8 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

At this time of the year, the air quality level suffers due to unfavourable meteorological conditions — calm winds and low temperatures — and smoke from farm fires in neighbouring states of punjab and Haryana. Also Read - This Diwali go Local With Amazing Drive Down Destinations to Beat Delhi's Noxious Air

On Thursday, PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 561 microgram per cubic meter ( g/m3) at 8 am — the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 637 g/m3, according to CPCB data. PM10 levels below 100 g/m3 are considered safe in India.

PM10 is particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometers which is inhalable. These particles include dust, pollen and mold spores. The levels of PM2, finer particles which can even enter the bloodstream, were 347 g/m3. PM2.5 levels up to 60 g/m3 are considered safe.

Health experts said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, air pollution has become a serious health concern for about the two crore residents of the national capital.

Last year, the farm fire contribution to Delhi’s pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1, according to SAFAR data.