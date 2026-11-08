Delhi Diwali Weather: Air turns toxic in national capital, AQI breaches 400 mark; CPCB says…

With worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed stage-three emergency measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to prevent further deterioration of the pollution situation.

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Delhi Air Pollution

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR residents woke up to toxic air conditions. For the past several days, the region has been battling hazardous pollution levels, making it increasingly difficult for people to breathe. On Sunday, the national capital recorded an AQI in the ‘Very Poor’ category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) around the India Gate area was recorded at 398, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

CPCB data showed that Delhi’s average AQI on Saturday ranged between 364 and 369, falling under the ‘Very Poor’ category. At several monitoring stations, however, the AQI crossed the 400 mark.

AQI Crosses 400

The AQI around IIT Delhi ranged between 440 and 452, while areas such as Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, RK Puram and Vivek Vihar also recorded readings above 400.

Advisory for Children and the Elderly

Of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations, between 16 and 22 recorded air quality in the ‘Severe’ category. Visibility has dropped considerably, forcing people to step out wearing masks. Doctors have advised children, senior citizens and people suffering from respiratory ailments to stay indoors.

Up to class 5 in Delhi schools directed to operate in hybrid mode amid worsening pollution

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government and private schools to conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode in view of worsening air quality in the national capital.

The directive, issued Friday, applies to all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, as well as those run by the NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board.

All the government and private schools in Delhi will conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either in person or online, it stated.

According to the circular, the decision was taken in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) order invoking all actions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect across Delhi-NCR.

November-January ban on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards to be in force every year

he Delhi government on Saturday said it will implement the ban on vehicles below BS-VI emission standards registered in other states or Union territories every year between November 1 and January 31.

It earlier announced a ban on the plying of non-Delhi-registered motor vehicles that are below BS-VI emission norms for the same period this year — which is usually marked by the worst of the city’s air pollution and quality — under its Winter Action Plan to limit vehicular emissions and curb dust on roads.

“Every year, from November 1 to January 31, other state-registered BS-IV and below vehicles will not be allowed to ply in Delhi,” a Delhi transport department’s public notification said on Saturday.