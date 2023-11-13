Delhi Air Pollution: Gopal Rai Calls Emergency Meet Today as Air Quality Worsens After Diwali

Delhi Air Pollution: During the meeting, Gopal Rai is likely to take new steps to curb the pollution. However, everything will be clear after the meeting is over.

Not just the national capital, a blanket of smoke and haze covered parts of the city of Nawabs, Lucknow. The air quality in many areas of the city remains poor on Monday morning.

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday called a meeting to review the situation in the national capital as the air quality in the city worsened after Diwali celebrations. During the meeting, he is likely to take new steps to curb the pollution. However, everything will be clear after the meeting is over.

Air Quality Plunges to Poor Category

A day after Diwali, Delhi-NCR’s air quality has significantly deteriorated, falling into the ‘Poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes after the city was engulfed in a thick layer of smog following the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai calls a pollution review meeting with the officers of the Environment Department at Delhi Secretariat (File photo) pic.twitter.com/i3f2fUNKp7 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

Despite the AAP government’s complete ban on firecrackers and the ‘Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi’ campaign, visuals from various parts of Delhi, including Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Karol Bagh, and Punjabi Bagh, showed fireworks lighting up the night sky on Sunday.

Air Quality in Various Areas

In the early morning hours (Monday), ‘poor’ air quality was observed around the Lodhi Road area at 5:54 am and the Rajghat area at 6:05 am, as per the CPCB. Additionally, firecracker waste was seen in various places post-Diwali celebrations.

According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of Delhi, recorded at 8 am, is as follows: Shadipur and Anand Vihar AQI fall under the very poor category, with readings of 321 and 312, respectively. The AQI at Wazirpur, ITO, Burari crossing, and Anand Vihar all fall under the poor category, with readings of 281, 263, 279, and 296 respectively.

Ban on Firecrackers Goes Up In Smoke

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi imposed a complete ban on firecrackers. In the wake of the pollution situation, the government even considered the idea of ‘artificial rain’ to tackle the foul air in the city, until sudden rainfall brought a major respite, lowering the pollution level.

Air Quality Worsens in Uttar Pradesh

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Lucknow’s Lalbagh was recorded at 292, it was recorded at 248 near Kendriya Vidyalaya and 219 at the Talkatora district industries centre, all in the poor quality.

Streets of Uttar Pradesh’s capital city were also seen filled with garbage post last night’s celebrations. Locals did not refrain from bursting crackers, observing the practice as part of Indian tradition.

“If we don’t burst crackers on Deepawali, how will children know of Indian culture and tradition? How will there be excitement for the festival?,” a resident of Lucknow told ANI.

As per the civic bodies, about 50 tonnes of excess waste is collected on the day after Diwali. This is because people wait for the municipal staff to collect the waste and burn the remnants which pollutes the air.

