Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP-III imposed across NCR as air quality turns ‘very Poor’ ahead of Diwali

With air quality hitting the 'severe' zone just before Diwali, Delhi-NCR is now under GRAP III curbs. This stage kicks in when the AQI reaches ‘critical’ levels (401-450) and brings tougher pollution control measures.

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Commuters wade through dense smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around India Gate is 403, categorised as 'Severe', as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) in New Delhi. ANI

To get ahead of worsening air quality, the GRAP Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to bring in Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday. With Diwali two days away, the aim is to keep the air from getting any worse.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s AQI stood at 382, in the very poor category. Several monitoring stations, however, recorded severe air quality levels, with IIT Delhi and Rohini reporting an AQI of 474 each, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 465, RK Puram at 443, ITO at 422, Firoz Shah Road at 420 and India Gate at 403. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 301 and 400 falls under the ‘very poor’ category, while readings between 401 and 500 are classified as ‘severe’.

Also Read | Delhi Air quality worsens ahead of Diwali, AQI crosses 400 in multiple areas as GRAP-II curbs take effect

The NCR region was already under GRAP Stage-II restrictions. With Stage-III measures now in force, the existing curbs will continue alongside additional measures, including stricter pollution-control steps, increased enforcement and directions to concerned agencies to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The emergency action plan, which applies across Delhi and adjoining districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, is invoked as a precautionary measure based on meteorological and pollution forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), ensuring restrictions are placed before citywide Air Quality Index (AQI) levels breach the ‘Severe’ 401 mark.

What is GRAP?

GRAP is a four-stage emergency framework managed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in coordination with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and regional state governments, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as air quality worsens. Under Stage I, triggered when the AQI is between 201 and 300 and categorised as ‘poor’, the focus is on road dust control, enforcing pollution norms and banning open waste burning.

Stage II kicks in when AQI is between 301 and 400, or ‘very poor’, bringing enhanced dust control, higher parking fees and staggered office timings. Stage III is invoked when AQI reaches 401 to 450, classified as ‘severe’, and entails strict vehicle bans, halting of construction, and hybrid learning for primary schools. Stage IV, for AQI above 450 categorised as ‘severe plus’, involves a ban on heavy goods vehicles and emergency traffic and industrial restrictions. The activation of Stage III introduces high-impact measures targeted at curbing emissions and dust, operating concurrently with existing Stage I and Stage II mandates.

Also Read | Delhi GRAP Rules: Which vehicles can enter, which are barred | Check full list

Strict bans are enforced on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers across Delhi and designated NCR districts. The revised framework also tightens restrictions on older light/medium goods vehicles and non-Delhi-registered diesel commercial vehicles entering the capital. All non-essential, highly dust-generating construction, major excavations, earthwork, demolition, and road construction are suspended. Permitted essential projects must follow rigorous dust-mitigation protocols. Heavy dust-generating operations, including stone crushers and mining activities, face immediate shutdown or operational restrictions.

What are the guidelines for schools?

School Operations: Guidelines allow education authorities to shift primary classes (up to Class 5) to a hybrid learning model, combining physical classroom and online instruction to reduce children’s exposure to toxic air. Authorities are augmenting public transportation frequency, adding extra Metro trips and deploying additional buses, to absorb commuter demand and discourage private vehicle use.

Stage III serves as a vital circuit-breaker designed to prevent air quality from escalating into the dangerous Stage 4 (‘Severe+’) territory. By targeting primary sources of particulate matter, specifically PM2.5, PM10, and nitrogen oxides, the restrictions reduce public health risks related to respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular stress, particularly among vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. While GRAP operates as an emergency intervention, CAQM officials emphasise that these 48 coordinated action items across all four stages underscore the long-term necessity of regional coordination, cleaner transport adoption, and sustainable urban waste management.