Delhi-NCR sees relief from toxic air as AQI falls below 300, pollution likely to rise again this week

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's average AQI improved significantly on Sunday, dropping to 290 by 4 pm from 350 in the morning, when the city was experiencing 'very poor' air quality.

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New Delhi: Delhi has witnessed some relief from pollution, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping below 300 on Monday. In several areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), the AQI was recorded at around 200. As per the IMD, the skies are expected to clear as the day progresses. No rainfall has been forecast for today (Monday).

The weather department has also not issued any weather warnings for any district of Delhi over the next five days. On Sunday morning, light drizzle was reported in some parts of the NCR, which is believed to have contributed to the slight improvement in air quality.

Here are some of the key details:

For the past several days, the AQI in Delhi-NCR had remained above 400.

The toxic air had made breathing difficult for residents, with people suffering from existing health conditions facing the greatest challenges.

For many, stepping outside their homes had become increasingly difficult.

Delhi witnessed some respite from pollution on Sunday due to favourable weather conditions.

Increased wind speed and light drizzle helped disperse pollutants, bringing the Air Quality Index (AQI) down to 290.

On Saturday, the AQI stood at 367.

With this improvement, Delhi’s air quality moved out of the ‘very poor’ category and entered the ‘poor’ category after five consecutive days.

According to forecasts issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s air quality may remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday.

It is likely to deteriorate and return to the ‘very poor’ category between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pollution levels are also expected to remain in the same category for the following six days.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 290 at 4 pm on Sunday. It had stood at 350 in the morning, when air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category. Of the city’s 58 monitoring stations, 34 recorded ‘poor’ air quality, while 23 stations reported ‘very poor’ conditions. The last time Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 299 was on November 10.

Air Quality Remained ‘Very Poor’ for Five Days

Following November 10, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category for five consecutive days. During this period, the hourly AQI frequently approached the ‘severe’ category and even crossed the threshold on one occasion.

According to weather experts, wind speeds from the south-westerly direction reached up to 15 kmph on Sunday. Additionally, very light rainfall or drizzle was recorded in several parts of Delhi over the past 24 hours. This helped disperse pollutant particles present in the atmosphere. However, weather conditions could once again become unfavourable in the coming days.

Tarun Pithode, Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), said the improvement in air quality is likely to last only for a day or two. He added that forecasts indicate a deterioration in air quality from Tuesday onwards. Therefore, GRAP Stage III restrictions will not be lifted for now.