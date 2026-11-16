Delhi-NCR sees relief from toxic air as AQI falls below 300, pollution likely to rise again this week

New Delhi: Delhi has witnessed some relief from pollution, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping below 300 on Monday. In several areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), the AQI was recorded at around 200. As per the IMD, the skies are expected to clear as the day progresses. No rainfall has been forecast for today (Monday).
The weather department has also not issued any weather warnings for any district of Delhi over the next five days. On Sunday morning, light drizzle was reported in some parts of the NCR, which is believed to have contributed to the slight improvement in air quality.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 290 at 4 pm on Sunday. It had stood at 350 in the morning, when air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category. Of the city’s 58 monitoring stations, 34 recorded ‘poor’ air quality, while 23 stations reported ‘very poor’ conditions. The last time Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 299 was on November 10.
Following November 10, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category for five consecutive days. During this period, the hourly AQI frequently approached the ‘severe’ category and even crossed the threshold on one occasion.
According to weather experts, wind speeds from the south-westerly direction reached up to 15 kmph on Sunday. Additionally, very light rainfall or drizzle was recorded in several parts of Delhi over the past 24 hours. This helped disperse pollutant particles present in the atmosphere. However, weather conditions could once again become unfavourable in the coming days.
Tarun Pithode, Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), said the improvement in air quality is likely to last only for a day or two. He added that forecasts indicate a deterioration in air quality from Tuesday onwards. Therefore, GRAP Stage III restrictions will not be lifted for now.
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