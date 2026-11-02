Mask up Delhi! City’s AQI crosses 300 for first time this season, more smog likely in coming days

The Transport Department, in its action taken report accessed by news agency PTI, has noted that between 12 am and 6 pm, it challaned 73 vehicles for PUCC violations, amounting to fines of Rs 7.3 lakh.

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Delhi Pollution (PTI Image)

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the air quality of Delhi slipped into the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 312 at 9 am. The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches above normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), The minimum temperatures at other weather stations were recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius at Palam, 16.8 degrees at Lodhi Road, 17.2 degrees at the Ridge and 16.7 degrees at Ayanagar.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The Sub-Committee for Operationalisation of the GRAP, ie, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decides to invoke Stage 2 based on dynamic air quality and meteorological forecasts, include strict measures to curb air pollution.

Delhi Pollution: Here are some of the key details

No rainfall was recorded at any of the five weather stations during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

The AQI reading of 312 is the morning reading and not the day’s average, which will be available at 4 pm

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 2 is applied in Delhi when the Air Quality Index (AQI) enters the “Very Poor” category, ranging between 301 and 400.

Delhi authorities imposed penalties and environmental compensation totalling Rs 68.4 lakh on the first day of the Winter Action Plan

Nearly 15,000 vehicles checked, 1,539 turned back at border points and 566 challans issued for violations of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) norms.

According to official data available till 5 pm on Sunday, the total amount comprised Rs 56.6 lakh in penalties for PUCC violations

Rs 2 lakh in fines for violations of border entry restrictions and Rs 9.8 lakh in environmental compensation for construction and demolition-related violations.

Under the enforcement of the ban on non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles, 14,930 vehicles were checked by the Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department, and about 10.31 per cent of them were turned back.

Up to 127 challans were issued, and 62 vehicles were impounded as well, with Delhi Traffic Police’s enforcement teams imposing fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

Among the vehicles turned back, 140 were light motor vehicles (LMVs), 54 light commercial vehicles (LCVs), 95 heavy goods vehicles (MGVs/HGVs) and 34 buses.

Long queues, traffic congestion at Delhi borders on first day of entry curbs

Long queues of vehicles, repeated checks, and frustrated commuters marked the first day of the new vehicle entry restrictions in the national capital, Delhi, on Sunday.

Vehicles not meeting the BS-VI emission standards were stopped at several interstate borders, triggering massive traffic congestion on roads connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The restrictions came into effect on November 1 as part of the winter pollution-control measures.

Under the new arrangement, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards are barred from entering the national capital. Electric and CNG vehicles, along with BS-VI-compliant vehicles, are exempted.