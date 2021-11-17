New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre and state/city governments of the national capital region (NCR) while hearing their submission on the air pollution crisis. Besides pulling up governments and bureaucracy for not doing enough, the apex court also hit out at critics making statements on farm fires sitting at starred hotels.Also Read - Clear Skies Deceiving, Air Pollution Didn't Drop as Much as Thought During Lockdown: Study
Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana has also expressed the Supreme Court's angst over TV debates for "putting statements out of context on air". Justice Ramana said debates on TV created "more pollution than anybody else". He said even minor observations by the courts were being turned into controversial issues.
A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana was hearing the case filed by a 17-year-old Delhi student relating to air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas when the CJI quipped how even a small observation from the Court is often turned into a controversial issue.
“You want to use some issue, make us observe and then make it controversial and then only blame game will remain. Debates in TV is creating more pollution than everyone else,” the CJI said.
The remark came in response to Delhi government counsel Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s arguments on how the Central government’s figures about contribution of crop stubble burning by farmers to air pollution in the national capital.
Top quotes of the Supreme Court:
- Bureaucracy has gone into inertia and they don’t want to do anything. Like using sprinklers or water buckets we have to say, this is the attitude of the executive
- You all say vehicles are the main cause, but gas guzzlers, hi-fi cars run on Delhi roads. Who’ll encourage them to stop this? Delhi says no point in banning vehicles or introducing WFH (work-from-home) if not implemented in neighbouring states. We thought the Commission will give us steps to stop this
- There has to be some responsibility, not everything can be done through judicial order. What is the reason for the burning of firecrackers in Delhi in past 10 days after Diwali
- What we see is the plight of farmers. People sitting in Delhi in five, seven-starred hotels criticise how they (stubble burning) contribute four, 30 or 40 per cent to pollution. Have you seen their (farmers) earning per landholding? We ignore the fact that firecrackers are burning despite the ban
- Debates on TV are creating more pollution than everybody. They don’t understand, statements are taken out of context. Everyone has their own agenda
- When solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that nasty appearances were being made against him in the media that he misled the court on stubble burning, the court said it was not misled and such criticism is bound to happen in public offices. “We ‘re clear, our conscience is clear, forget about all this,” said CJI Ramana.
- The SC also asks Mehta about how many vehicles were there and how were Central government officials traveling to office. “You don’t need all 100 officers in the office, you can instead call 50 officers. There are several government localities, can’t they travel in public transport?”