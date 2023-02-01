Home

Delhi Air Quality: Anti-Pollution Curbs Under GRAP Stage 2 Lifted As AQI ‘Improves’

New Delhi: Restrictions imposed under Graded Response Action Plan’s (GRAP) Stage II have been withdrawn from Delhi-NCR after marginal improvement in the city’s air quality, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Wednesday(February 1). However, restrictions that were imposed under Stage-I of GRAP will continue.

“Actions under Stage 1 of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI level do not slip further to the Very Poor Category. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensity following measures as envisaged under stage 1,” the CAQM said in its order.

As the AQI improved in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management revokes actions under Stage-ll of the GRAP, with immediate effect Actions under Stages-l of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented. pic.twitter.com/hDkTrIFQUU — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

Ensure proper implementation of guidelines on dust mitigation measures and social environmental management of Construction and demolition(C&D) wastes, reads the order.

GRAP is classified under four stages of adverse air quality in Delhi. Stage one in a case of ‘poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two for ‘very poor’ air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three for ‘severe’ air quality (AQI 401-450); and stage four for ‘severe plus’ (AQI >450).