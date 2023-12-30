Home

Delhi Air Quality Continues To Be ‘Severe’; Check Key Updates Here

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100'satisfactory'; 101 and 200'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400'very poor'; and 401 and 500'severe'. The persistent issue of poor air quality poses serious health concerns for residents, necessitating urgent measures to address the environmental challenges in the national capital.

New Delhi: Delhi, the capital city of India, is currently facing a major crisis in the form of alarming levels of air pollution. Despite the implementation of GRAP-III (Graded Response Action Plan) and various measures taken by the city authorities, the air quality in Delhi has reached’severe’ conditions. On Saturday, the pollution levels in the Anand Vihar area were particularly concerning. The PM2.5 levels stood at 476, while PM10 reached 468. Additionally, CO (carbon monoxide) levels plummeted to 108, and NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) was recorded at 152, classified as’moderate’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as per a report by news agency IANS.

The persistently high levels of air pollution in Delhi have been a cause for concern for both the residents and the authorities. Despite the efforts made by the government and various organizations, the problem seems to persist. The city has been grappling with this issue for a long time, and it continues to worsen.

GRAP III Implemented Across Delhi

In order to combat this issue, the government has already implemented GRAP-III, which includes measures such as the ban on construction activities, the closure of industries, and restrictions on vehicular traffic. However, these measures alone have not been sufficient to tackle the problem.

The pollution levels in Delhi are influenced by various factors, including vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and stubble burning in neighboring states. The geographical location of the city exacerbates the situation, as it is landlocked and experiences limited wind movement.

Air pollution has severe consequences for the health of the residents. The toxic air can lead to respiratory problems, allergies, and other serious health issues. It is particularly harmful to children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

AQI Records Severe Pollution

The Bawana station recorded alarming PM2.5 at 447 and PM10 at 443, both in the’severe’ category, respectively. Although CO levels were marked’satisfactory’ at 80,. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 371 and PM10 at 316, both falling under the’very poor’ category.

ITO’s monitoring station reported PM2.5 at 425, categorised as severe,’ while PM10 touched 369, in the very poor’ levels. At the Dwarka Sector-8 station, the air quality was severe,’ with PM2.5 at 449 and PM 10 at 418. Okhla Phase-II recorded very poor PM2.5 and PM10 at 373 and 319, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

