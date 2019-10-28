New Delhi: A day after Diwali celebrations, air quality in Delhi and Noida turned ‘very poor’. The overall air quality index was recorded 306 in Delhi and 356 in Noida on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. Emission from firecrackers and stubble burning in adjoining areas of National Capital Region increased the pollution level. The situation is expected to be worsen in coming week.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded its cleanest Diwali air in five years as major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 32 and 43 respectively, both in ‘Good’ category. Government air quality monitor SAFAR has attributed the improvement in air quality to cyclone Kyarr which has been circulating over the Arabian Sea.

Mumbai: Major pollutants PM 2.5 & PM 10, at 32 & 43 respectively, both in 'Good' category, in Haji Ali area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. https://t.co/owaO9DBBNG pic.twitter.com/itCgiEv3pq — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

However in the national capital, air in Delhi turned ‘hazardous’ during Diwali with the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded 999 at Mother Dairy in Patparganj area. At 11 PM yesterday, the pollution level at the National Malaria Institute, Dwarka was 763 with high number of PM 10 (tiny particulate matter of diameter 10 micron or less), the AQI data showed.

The AQI between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor. At 301-400, its considered very poor and 401-500 falls in the severe category. The above 500 is severe as well as the emergency category.

Mid-October to November is considered critical days for Delhi’s air quality due to stubble burning in neighbouring states and emissions from firecrackers in Diwali. In 2018 Diwali, the AQI had crossed the 600-mark, 12 times the safe limit.

To check air pollution, the Delhi government has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15. Under the scheme, exempted vehicles having odd and even last digits of their registration numbers ply on alternate days.