Delhi air quality improves slightly but remains poor as smog persists – Is the capital breathing easier compared to January

The air quality of Delhi improved slightly on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 196 at 7 am.

Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi woke up to another chill morning as thin smog enveloped the city during the morning hours. The air quality showed a marginal improvement this morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 196 at 7 am. It means that the AQI is hovering in the ‘moderate’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

