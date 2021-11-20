New Delhi: Air pollution continues to choke Delhi as the air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday (November 20), according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi increased from 332 on Friday to 355 today.Also Read - Delhi Gasps As Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category | Key Points

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced emergency measures to reduce air pollution on Wednesday saying that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till Sunday (November 21). Also Read - As Delhi Continues To Witness 'Very Poor' Air Quality, Experts List Suggestions To Avoid Pollution

Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai informed.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rai said, “We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. The police department and the transport department will ensure this together.”